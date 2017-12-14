Marine Link
Thursday, December 14, 2017

First Vessel Heads for MD's Cove Point LNG

December 14, 2017

The LNG Carrier Maran Gas Delphi (CREDIT: Maran Gas)

The LNG Carrier Maran Gas Delphi (CREDIT: Maran Gas)

The first liquefied natural gas vessel, the Maran Gas Delphi, was headed Thursday for Dominion Energy Inc's Cove Point LNG export facility in Maryland, a Reuters interactive map showed, with the facility expected to enter service by the end of the year.
 
Cove Point will be the second large LNG export terminal in the lower 48 U.S. states, after Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana, which exported its first cargo in February 2016.
 
The Maran Gas Delphi, which is currently entering the Chesapeake Bay, is expected to arrive at the $4 billion terminal later Thursday. It can hold about 3.3 billion cubic feet (bcf) natural gas.
 
One bcf is enough fuel for about 5 million U.S. homes.
 
With Sabine Pass, Cove Point and a couple of other export terminals under construction, the United States is expected to have the third-biggest LNG export capacity in the world by the end of 2018.
 
U.S. LNG export capacity is expected to soar from 3.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) now to 3.8 bcfd by the end of the year, 5.3 bcfd by the end of 2018 and 10.1 bcfd by the end of 2019.
 

Reporting by Scott DiSavino 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News