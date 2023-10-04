Vessel Recovery Underway in Lahaina Harbor, Maui

State and federal responders with the US Coast Guard Western Maui Wildfire Emergency Support Function #10 Unified Command are conducting vessel recovery and removal operations as part of their efforts to restore Lahaina Harbor and surrounding waterways following the August 8 wildfire.

The Unified Command and the primary contractor, Global Diving & Salvage, have begun vessel recovery and removal operations in the vicinity of Lahaina Harbor. The response teams have a mission priority to preserve the marine ecosystem. The teams also has cultural and archaeological monitors advising on the recovery of vessels and debris in this historic area.

To date, over 2,350 gallons of petroleum products, 200 pounds of hazardous materials including multiple batteries and eight vessels have been removed from the harbor.

The recovered vessels have been relocated to a nearby parking lot.



