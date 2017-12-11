FSL Trust Sells Vessel for USD 6.2mln to Reduce Debt

Singapore's First Ship Lease (FSL) Trust said that it has sold containership, FSL Santos for $6.2 million to reduce its debt service requirements for the fourth quarter.

FSL Santos is a German-built, 1,221 TEU vessel built in 2003 that has been deployed in the Hanse Containership Pool. The net proceeds from this Disposal will be applied in full to the Trust's outstanding loan facility and the Trust will record a gain on disposal of approximately US$800,000 for 4Q2017.

Roger Woods, Chief Executive Officer of FSLTM commented: “We are very pleased to have been able to dispose of one of the Trust’s older vessels. The Disposal of this 14-year old vessel also saves the Trust the expense of a third special survey due in 2QFY2018”.