Royal IHC to Build Reel Lay Vessel for Subsea 7

Royal IHC and Subsea 7 have signed a contract for the design and build of a high specification reel lay vessel capable of installing complex rigid flowlines including pipe-in-pipe systems.

IHC said it has worked in close cooperation with Subsea 7 to incorporate several innovative features to make this one of the most technologically advanced vessels to date. The vessel’s compact dimensions are facilitated by the creative positioning of its three engine rooms and main reel, efficient use of the superstructure and low-profile pipelay ramp. The smart use of space opens a large aft working deck, while the optimized mass distribution minimizes the ballast water requirement.

With model tank testing already performed, Subsea 7 can be confident that it will receive a vessel from IHC that excels in performance, both in transit and in DP conditions, and provides maximum comfort for the crew, IHC said.

The design of the reel lay system focuses on operational efficiency and flexibility, alongside crew safety. The twin tensioner pipelay ramp tilts to allow pipeline installation from shallow waters to depths of up to 3,000m. The large multi-level workstation optimizes the efficiency of operations in and around the firing line, while a fixed auxiliary reel, recessed into the main deck, gives payload flexibility.

Royal IHC has delivered a total of eight vessels to Subsea 7 in the course of their relationship. This new Reel lay vessel will be the first to be equipped with a pipe lay system, also designed, engineered and built by IHC.

Delivery of the vessel is planned for early 2020.