CMA CGM Adds 4 Vessels Under French Flag

CMA CGM has announced four additional ships under the French flag. The first among these will be a 20,600 TEU containership which will be named as CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery.

The other three vessels under French flag will be 22,000 TEU ships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

CMA CGM Antoine Saint Exupéry, with expected delivery in in early 2018, is to pay homage to the pioneer of Aeropostale , the writer and the poet, known for its values ​​of humanism and responsibility, values that the CMA CGM Group has been sharing and transporting for almost 40 years, said a press statement in French by the company.

Antoine de Saint Exupéry, whose work is known on the 5 continents, is also one of the strong symbols of France. Thanks to its presence in more than 160 countries, the CMA CGM group contributes daily to the influence of France, promoting its know-how and dynamism.

In addition, by announcing that three of the future LNG-powered vessels will fly the French flag, CMA CGM confirms its position as a major player in the French maritime industry. With these four additional ships, the Group fleet under French flag will reach 27 vessels in 2020.