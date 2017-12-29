Marine Link
Saturday, December 30, 2017

Ocean Yield to Invest in Modern Vessels

December 29, 2017

Photo: Ocean Yield ASA

Photo: Ocean Yield ASA

 Ocean Yield ASA is currently in negotiations regarding further investments in modern vessels with long term charters, said the company.

 
In a press release, Ocean Yield  said that the investments are still subject to board approval and agreement on documentation. Ocean Yield expects that final decisions with respect to these investments will be made during the next few weeks. 
 
Recently, the company announced  that it has agreed to acquire three suezmax crude tankers with 10-year bareboat charters to Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). 
 
The net purchase price is USD 43.2 million per vessel after seller's credit. The net purchase price constitutes 77.5% of the gross purchase price, which is equal to the yard contract price.
 
The vessels are scheduled for delivery by the yard, Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea, in June, August and October 2018. NAT will have options to acquire the vessels after year 5 and 7 in addition to an obligation to repurchase the vessels at the end of year 10.
 
Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long -term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News