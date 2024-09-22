Vessel’s Second Conversion Saves CO2 Emissions

Green Yard Kleven has completed the conversion of an 80-meter walk-to-work vessel into a cable lay and repair services vessel for NTT, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Asia.

The ship was originally built as an MT6007 seismic vessel but was later converted into a walk-to-work vessel for offshore wind.

The Vega II is now under contract for cable work in Asian waters. It will replace the 40+ year old ship Vega and join the fleet of cable ships belonging to NTT that carry out installation and service on underwater communication cables.

Steel modules of over 600 tonnes have been installed on the ship. A new hangar has been fitted for the cable handling equipment. Two additional deck cranes, traverse crane and large sheaves aft to guide the cable overboard. Inside the ship there are three compartments for cable. The engines have been overhauled, DP system upgraded and the whole ship has been freshly painted in the company's colors.

With sustainability in mind, the yard used second-hand equipment and existing components as much as possible. This contributed to a reduction in CO2 emissions of 919 tons. Using the existing hull also saved CO2 emissions, with Green Yard Kleven estimating at least 4,500 tons of CO2 emissions was saved compared to building a new ship.

The cable lay equipment was provided new by English supplier Parkburn.

Design and engineering were carried out by Marin Teknikk. The company was also the original designer of the ship.

Grieg Shipbrokers in Bergen and Aki Ace Offshore in Japan were involved in finding a suitable hull and connecting shipowner, shipyard and designer together.



