Vessev Expands Into Australian Market with Hydrofoiling Passenger Vessels

New Zealand marine technology company Vessev has announced its expansion into the Australian market, with the Enautic Group set to introduce Vessev's electric hydrofoiling passenger vessels to Western Australia. There are currently only three commercially-certified electric hydrofoiling vessels in operation anywhere in the world, two of which are Vessev VS-9s, which together have logged close to 10,000 nautical miles.

The VS-9, Vessev's flagship passenger vessel, is a 29-foot electric hydrofoiling catamaran with carbon fiber foils that deliver a smooth, quiet, low-wake ride. With a cruise speed of 25 knots and range of up to 50 nautical miles, the VS-9 consumes up to 90% less energy than a traditional vessel of a similar size.

Several Vessev VS-9 vessels have been reserved and will operate on Perth's Swan River, one of Australia's most underutilized transport corridors.

The VS-9s will initially operate through Enautic's AquaFlights brand which offers hydrofoiling experiences including e-foil scooter and Waveflyer boat hire. The focus for the VS-9s will be on premium tourism experiences including wine cruises, twilight sailings and private charters, with plans to introduce commuter routes in the future.

Where other large commercial ferries are typically restricted to speeds of 5-8 knots along much of the river, the VS-9 can cruise at 25 knots. This enables faster travel times and opens the door to a new model of water-based commuter and tourism transport.

The first vessels are expected to be delivered in early 2027. Vessev is working collaboratively with applicable classification societies and local regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with all local requirements for this innovative vessel type.