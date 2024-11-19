Vestdavit Supplies Davits for Ulstein Newbuild CSOV

Advanced boat-handling systems supplied by Vestdavit have been installed on the newbuild CSOV Olympic Notos delivered for Olympic by Norway’s Ulstein Verft, which is raising the bar in terms of sustainability and operational efficiency for such vessels employed in the offshore energy sector.

The leading Norwegian supplier provided a total package of five davits for the vessel including two H-9001 davits - one dedicated lifeboat davit and the other a combination of MOB (man overboard) and lifeboat davit. Additionally, it supplied two L-3500 liferaft davits and a dedicated PL-3600 MOB davit.

Tailored for operational needs

The davits were manufactured and tested at Vestdavit’s state-of-the-art production facility in Redziokowo, Poland, with components sourced from its network of trusted European suppliers. Each davit has been tailored to meet the specific operational needs of the vessel and delivered in full compliance with the latest standards and regulations, ensuring an efficient installation process at the Norwegian shipyard to facilitate a smooth-running delivery on schedule.

The Olympic Notos, together with the previously delivered sistership Olympic Boreas, are the first CSOVs designed with Ulstein’s pioneering TWIN X-STERN solution with four main propellers located fore and aft. This allows precise dynamic positioning with minimal use of thruster power to achieve a reduction in fuel consumption of close to 50% versus other operational vessels, resulting in a significant cut in emissions.

The innovative CSOV concept, developed by Ulstein and Olympic to set a new standard for such vessels, incorporates a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system - allied with variable speed, battery storage and smart energy management - and a unique dual-stern hull shape. The result is a significantly lower environmental footprint, enhanced operability, and reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

Compact solution

According to Ulstein, the main reason for selection of Vestdavit was that its davit solution was the only one compact enough to fit on the Olympic Notos. The H-9001 supplied for the Olympic Notos is a cutting-edge davit system engineered with adaptability for lifeboats and rescue boats of different sizes, providing multi-functional capability to support diverse marine operations.

The precision-designed L-3500 is a highly specialised and robust system for efficient launch of liferafts even in harsh marine environments, while the PL-3600 is a versatile davit that can be adapted for various types of boats and equipment, including rescue boats and workboats.

Sophisticated davit features

Vestdavit has been able to meet strict client requirements for safety and flexibility of such systems through its offering of high-specification davits capable of reliable launch-and-recovery of a wide range of craft in variable sea states, demonstrated through decades of efficient operations worldwide across the naval, coastguard and offshore sectors.

Its systems have sophisticated features such as anti-pendulation and failsafe constant tension for enhanced safety and stability, as well as Programmable Logic Control for automated operations. This is based on many years of innovative product development in collaboration with clients that has enabled Vestdavit to provide a high level of customisation to deliver tailor-made davit solutions.





Vestdavit has supplied a total of five advanced davits for the newbuild CSOV Olympic Notos. Photo: Ulstein









