VETUS Unveils 'World’s Most Powerful' DC Thrusters

The Netherlands-based VETUS has introduced in the U.S. what it claims is the world’s most powerful DC thrusters.

Unveiled at this year’s Miami International Boat Show, the new BOW PRO Boosted 300 series are the highest output thrusters yet in VETUS’s lineup of advanced BOW PRO units, which boast innovative DC-to-DC charging technology, quiet operation, precision proportional control and long runtimes.

Chris DeBoy, U.S. President, VETUS MAXWELL, said, “The BOW PRO Boosted units combine features like the unlimited runtime, full-proportional control and built-in charger, with no maintenance on the brushless motor. They also answer growing demand for easy integration with 48 V.”

Suitable for boats up to 30 m/95 ft, the new BOWB285, BOWB300 and BOWB320 are the first BOW PRO units in the 300-mm tunnel range and provide 40% more output at 285 to 320 kgf force.

The units charge the bow thruster’s batteries using VETUS’s internal three-stage charging process, which enables connection to a 24-V power supply to recharge the 48-V battery bank to keep the thruster batteries at their optimum level.

VETUS noted the units integrate seamlessly with the proprietary VETUS V-CAN system for plug-and-play convenience as well as easier installation and maintenance.

The BOWB 300 series can be used with VETUS’s standard proportional control panels – the BPPPA single thruster paddle panel, the BPPJA single thruster joystick panel with hold-to-dock functionality and the DBPPJA 360-degrees double thruster joystick panel. As the BOW PRO is V-CAN controlled with CAN-bus protocol operation, the thrusters also offer the opportunity for interaction with other compatible devices, such as docking systems, for optimal performance.

VETUS said it is continuing to expand the BOW PRO Boosted range, with units for the 400-mm tunnel range available to the market soon.