Victor Offers Free Safety Audits to Qualifying Industrial Companies

Victor, an ESAB brand, now offers qualifying industrial companies a free safety audit of their gas flow control systems and oxyfuel cutting and heating operations.

An audit entails an end-to-end review of gas flow, starting where the gas comes into a facility and going all the way to the flame. During an audit, a Victor expert will look for gas leaks, review hose and gas line sizing, check equipment (selection, installation, condition and performance) and evaluate operator skills and knowledge. Following an audit, Victor provides a comprehensive assessment of the company’s gas control infrastructure and recommends areas for improvement, which may also include upskilling operators.

An example of what an audit can reveal, Henderson cites a recent audit where the delivery pressure at the torch was about 20% below the value set at the station drop, which could have led to potential issues related to flow restriction. After correcting the issue, the Victor team worked with supervisors and operators to review equipment

“The safety audit and safety training are part of what we like to call Victor safe 2.0. We want everyone in the industry to have the right equipment, safer operations and more knowledgeable people,” said John Henderson, ESAB’s Sales Director for Gas Equipment and a 40-year gas equipment industry veteran.