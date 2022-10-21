VIDEO: AD Ports' SAFEEN Buys Subsea Service Vessel

AD Ports Group's subsidiary SAFEEN has acquired a support vessel to boost the company's subsea service capabilities.

Built in 2014, the vessel, previously known as the Nordic Prince, will operate under the name ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ and will undergo an extensive conversion prior to starting operations, including the installation of an integrated dive system to support pipeline repair and maintenance.

"The vessel has a successful track record in projects in the Middle East, where it has provided a range of support services including subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) works," AD Ports said.

‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ is a dynamic positioning system-equipped Vik-Sandvik Design VS460 MKIII subsea service vessel that can accommodate 60 people, with an overall length of 75.5 meters and 6,300 deadweight tonnage. It has a built-in 80T active heave compensation (AHC) offshore vrane for service in water depths of up to 2,000m, AD Ports added.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO - of Maritime Cluster and SAFEEN Group, AD Ports Group, said: “The acquisition of ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ is part of our wider expansion strategy to build capacity and enhance the portfolio of services we can offer customers around the world. We see significant potential for growth in the subsea support sector, particularly in inspection, repair, and maintenance, and the ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ has already performed admirably in these areas.”

“The maritime services sector is extremely dynamic in the MENA region, and we believe we have a compelling proposition supported by the most advanced infrastructure and fleet.”

AD Ports did not share the purchase price of the vessel. According to VesselsValue, AD Ports bought the vessel from Singapore's Nordic Maritime on September 28. Days before the sale, VesselsValue had valued the vessel at around $33,2 million.