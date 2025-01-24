VIDEO: AIRCAT Crewliner takes Shape to Service Offshore for TotalEnergies Angola



AIRCAT Vessels, in collaboration with ESNA, delivered the first three AIRCAT 35 Crewliners, a 35-m Surface Effect Ship (SES) technology vessel that can reach speeds of more than 50 knots even in challenging maritime conditions.

Each vessel has a capacity of 80 passengers with a cabin designed to business class standards. In addition, two operational modes have been integrated to help ensure comfort: The Motion Control System (MCS), enabling safe passenger transfers even in wave heights of up to 2.5 meters.

A collaborator on the project was Strategic Marine during the construction process, with ESNA played a role in the design and optimization of the vessels. The three AIRCAT 35 Crewliners are now part of the ENERGY CRAFT fleet, managed by AES in Angola, built for the daily passenger transport between Luanda and the offshore sites of TotalEnergies Angola.