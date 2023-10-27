VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New Barge for Shallow-water Offshore Construction

Offshore installation services firm Allseas has inaugurated 'Sandpiper', its new barge for shallow water offshore construction activities.

Allseas said Thursday that the 170-meter barge was inaugurated this week in Singapore with a special ceremony after several upgrading activities in 2022/2023.

The vessel is is a flat-bottom, anchored barge for shallow water offshore construction activities, purchased by Allseas in 2022 and upgraded for pipelaying in 2022/23.

Sandpiper is equipped with a 10-point mooring system, pipelay equipment suitable for laying pipe up to of 60 inches in diameter, and a piggyback firing line for 6.50 inch-diameter pipe. Sandpiper is also fitted with a davit system that enables her to perform ‘mid-line’ tie-ins and a 800 t crane for construction work.

Sandpiper is planned for worldwide operations, primarily in shallow water areas, both in support of Allseas’ pipelayers and for independent contracting. It can lay pipes up to a water depth of 150 m. Deeper water projects are possible with modifications depending on the projects specifics.









Vessel specifications