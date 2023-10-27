Marine Link
VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New Barge for Shallow-water Offshore Construction

October 27, 2023

Credit: Allseas

Offshore installation services firm Allseas has inaugurated 'Sandpiper', its new barge for shallow water offshore construction activities.

Allseas said Thursday that the 170-meter barge was inaugurated this week in Singapore with a special ceremony after several upgrading activities in 2022/2023. 

The vessel is is a flat-bottom, anchored barge for shallow water offshore construction activities, purchased by Allseas in 2022 and upgraded for pipelaying in 2022/23.

Sandpiper is equipped with a 10-point mooring system, pipelay equipment suitable for laying pipe up to of 60 inches in diameter, and a piggyback firing line for 6.50 inch-diameter pipe. Sandpiper is also fitted with a davit system that enables her to perform ‘mid-line’ tie-ins and a 800 t crane for construction work.  

Sandpiper is planned for worldwide operations, primarily in shallow water areas, both in support of Allseas’ pipelayers and for independent contracting. It can lay pipes up to a water depth of 150 m. Deeper water projects are possible with modifications depending on the projects specifics.



Vessel specifications

Length overall170 m (558 ft) 
Length between perpendiculars120 m (394 ft) 
Breadth31.7 m (104 ft) 
Depth to main deck9 m (30 ft) 
Mooring systemAnchored barge; 10x 12 t anchors 
Accomodation214 persons 
Helideck12 t (CAP 437 compliant) 
Deck cranesOffshore mast crane: Huisman 800 t @ 26.7 m radius. Min working radius 8.5 m. Max working radius 52.0 m. Main hoist, auxiliary hoist, sling hoist x2, tuggers x2 
Work stations4x welding, 1x NDT, 3x coating, 1x piggyback 
Installed tension capacity2 x 75 mt 
Pipe cargo capacity12.5 mt/m2 
Pipe diameters8-60 inch (inc. coating) 
Clear deck spaceApprox. 1000 m2 
ClassificationsABS  
Davits6x 90 t
Port of registryValletta, Malta
