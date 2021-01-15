Video: Costa Toscana Floated Out at Meyer Turku

The liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered, 185,000 GT cruise ship Costa Toscana was floated out to the outfitting pier at Meyer Turku shipyard on Friday. Due to harsh weather conditions, the filling of the dry dock started on Thursday.

“As this is also the start of the final stage of shipbuilding, all the exciting colors, venues and features will start taking their final form. In the coming months she will be finalized at the pier and then tested and commissioned in the autumn for delivery,” said Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku.

The 337-meter, 6,730-passenger Costa Toscana is a sister ship to Costa Smeralda, delivered from Turku in 2019. The vessels are powered by LNG and have been designed with a circular economy concept. The use of LNG will eliminate all sulfur dioxide emissions and almost all particular matter emissions (95-100% reduction), while also significantly lowering emissions of nitrogen oxides (direct reduction of 85%) and CO 2 (up to 20%). Each ship also has an intelligent energy efficiency system, and 100 % of the ship’s recycling materials (such as plastic, paper, glass and aluminum) will be carried out of the ship and recycled.

The Finnish shipyard, which specializes in cruise ship and large passenger vessel construction, has continued construction despite the hard-hitting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cruise industry has been at a virtual standstill due to health concerns and travel restrictions, and newbuild orders have slowed.

“On the start of the year and on this special occasion I want to look forward,” Meyer said. “I believe Costa Toscana will enter service in a world where passengers will once again be able to fully enjoy the wonders of the seas and the ship on a cruise holiday.”

Mario Zanetti, Costa Cruises' Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Looking beyond the pandemic, we are focusing on to complete the transformation of our fleet and operations into a sustainable model. In addition to LNG technology, we are developing other innovative solutions, such as shore power and batteries, as we continue to work towards achieving zero emissions over time.”

Costa Toscana

Scheduled delivery: 2021

Flag: Italy

Length: 337m

Width: 42 m

Draught max: approx. 8.8m

Gross Tonnage: 185,000

Passenger cabins: 2,663

Total passengers: approx. 6,730

Balcony cabin ratio: 62,6%

Total crew: 1646

Service speed: 17kn

No. of main engines: 4