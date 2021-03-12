VIDEO: Diverse Marine Delivers Offshore Wind CTV to Turner Iceni

UK-based workboat constructor Diverse Marine has delivered the offshore wind crew transfer vessel ‘Iceni Valour’ to Turner Iceni.

"The vessel arrived successfully ahead of schedule in North Wales, to commence her 10-year charter in the Liverpool Bay area," Diverse Marine said Thursday.

The Iceni Valour is a 24-meter aluminium crew transfer vessel designed by Walker Marine Design, and powered by twin MAN D2862 LE263 1400hp main engines with ZF3050 gearboxes and Hamilton Jet HM651 water jet units.

According to Diverse Marine, the vessel has achieved sprint speeds of 29 knots - maintaining a service speed in excess of 25 knots.

With 12,000ltrs of fuel and 12 technicians, the vessel can carry 20,000 kg of deck cargo "with only a modest reduction in performance," the shipbuilder said.

The hybrid ready Hamilton Jet AVX control system also provides station keeping using the Jet-Anchor function to enable low fuel consumption position lock whilst standing by offshore, the company added.

Diverse Marine said that sea trials during February demonstrated minimal speed loss in higher sea states to ensure the vessel remains operational in the harshest of operating conditions. Twin 37kw NANNI generators provide 400V to the switchboard, providing ship-wide hotel loads, as well as a power pack for the crane and winch.

"The resiliently mounted deckhouse ensures very low vibration, with noise levels of just 58DbA in the passenger saloon at 25 knots. The technician space benefits from Turner Iceni’s considerable experience as a CTV operator and features, shock mitigating seating, automatic climate control, large window areas, concealed lighting, a forward access door together with underfloor heating to ensure the space remains dry on the wettest days. The flat foredeck provides safe and secure access to on/offshore assets," Diverse Marine said.