Video: Fisherman Medevaced in the Bering Sea

A crew member badly burned on board a fishing vessel in the Bering Sea was medevaced for transport to onshore medical personnel in Alaska, on Monday.

At 9:56 a.m., U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders in the 17th District command center received a medevac request from US-flagged fishing vessel Bountiful for a crewmember with severe burns. After conducting a brief with the Coast Guard duty flight surgeon, watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak arrived on scene approximately 46 miles southwest of Saint Paul, Alaska, and hoisted the 43-year-old man at 2:56 p.m.

On-scene weather conditions included 46-miles-per-hour winds, 8- to 12-foot seas, and 12 miles visibility.

The injured fisherman was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Saint Paul for further transport to Anchorage.