VIDEO: Jack-up Unit Tilts Off China. Four Missing

Four people fell into the sea and went missing after an offshore construction unit tilted off the coast of Huzhou City, China, CGTN, a Chinese state-backed news website, said Monday.

According to CGTN, there were 65 people on board when the incident took place.

CGTN said in a video tweeted on Monday that four people had been missing, with the rest of the crew rescued.

The news agency further said that search and rescue efforts involving helicopters and vessels were still underway.

It also said that the jack-up unit had stabilized.

According to available information, the jack-up in question is the Sheng Ping 001 offshore wind installation unit.

The unit was built in 2015 by Triyards Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, VesselsValue data shows. It was previously known as Teras Fortress 2 liftboat.

According to Mookte Media Youtube channel, the cause of the incident could be a sudden penetration of one of the rig's legs into the seabed.

A similar incident happened in May in Malaysia, when an offshore drilling rig tilted and sank.





Homepage Photo Credit: Screenshot from CGTN Video