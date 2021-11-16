VIDEO: Niestern Sander Launches Walk-to-work Icebreaker

Dutch shipbuilder Royal Niestern Sander last weekend launched "yard number 862", a shallow draft ice-breaking walk to work vessel, being built for a joint venture between the Russian companies Mercury Sakhalin and Pola.

"The world’s first ice-breaking walk-to-work vessel is one step closer to delivery and operations in harsh weather conditions in Sakhalin. To be continued!," the shipbuilder said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The shallow draft ice-breaking walk-to-work vessel is designed and optimized for year-round operations in the challenging conditions on the east coast of Sakhalin, Russia, in temperatures ranging from -30 degrees to +35 degrees.

By combining a shallow draught of 3,15m, a transit draught of 4,0 m in open waters, and a grounded bottom notation, the vessel can be deployed year-round.

With Wagenborg icebreaking technology of the icebreaking hull and pulling (ice milling) Azimuth thrusters, the vessel can break through ice up to 100cm. The motion-compensated gangway, supplied by Amplemann, is optimized for both winter and summer operations, resulting in multiple gangway positions.

The vessel will perform year-round crew transfer services for up to 40 persons from the shallow Nabil Port to offshore platforms near the East Coast of Sakhalin. In addition, the vessel can be deployed for oil spill response services.