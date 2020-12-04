Vietnam: FSO Golden Star Receives First Condensate

Malaysia Vietnam Offshore Terminal's FSO Golden Star has received the first condensate at the Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet (SVDN) Project offshore Vietnam.

MVOT is a 51% MISC Berhad (MISC) owned joint venture with PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC). The condensate delivery milestone was achieved on November 16, 2020, MISC said Friday.

FSO Golden Star with a storage capacity of about 700,000 barrels of condensate was converted and sailed away from Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering’s West Yard on September 10, 2020.

The vessel is deployed for the SVDN Project in Blocks 05-1b and 05-1c, offshore Vietnam for Idemitsu Gas Production (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.

FSO Golden Star is MISC’s second floating asset that operates in Vietnam waters together with FPSO Ruby II.

Converted from the vessel YASA Golden Horn, FSO Golden Star is designed to remain in continuous service at the offshore field for a minimum of 7 years without dry-docking.