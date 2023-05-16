Vigor Completes USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Repairs

Vigor announced it completed a nine-month docking selected restricted availability (DSRA) on USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), returning it to service on-schedule.

Work performed includes overhauling machinery, repairing the underwater hull and implementing significant renovations to the ship's superstructure.

The contract, which was awarded to Vigor after a successful challenge last year, marks the third DSRA Vigor has completed at Pearl Harbor since 2021. Vigor previously competed DSRAs for USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) at Pearl Harbor.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) is the 62nd ship of the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke class of guided missile destroyers. Built by Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, the warship was commissioned in October 2012 and is currently homeported in Pearl Harbor.

As USS Michael Murphy returns to active service, several other Navy ships are actively undergoing maintenance at Vigor's other locations. USS Cape St. George (CG 71) and USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) are at Vigor's Harbor Island facility in Seattle, and USS Tulsa (LCS 16) is currently undergoing a DSRA at Swan Island, the company's shipyard in Portland, Ore.