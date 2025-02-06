VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Opens New Boat Factory in Norway

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has strengthened its position in boat manufacturing by setting up a new manufacturing facility in Norway.

The new building covers 3,400 sqm and is designed to meet requirements for high-end freefall boats in the offshore segment and for special boats in the defense segment.

As the supplier of lifeboats and fast rescue boats for the commercial shipping, offshore, and defense segments, VIKING has existing boat manufacturing facilities in China, Greece, and Norway.

According to the company, the new investment will strengthen its position within its target markets.

With 175 employees at its main location in Arendal and a total of 320 employees working at six other locations, VIKING has a significant presence in Norway. Støle expects the new factory to further establish the company’s Arendal base as its center of excellence for lifeboats and davits.

“Our new facility allows us to drive our innovation agenda and expand our product portfolio even further. From a strategic shoreside location, we will have all the capabilities we need for developing and engineering the boats as well as thoroughly testing them at sea,” said Odd Ivar Støle, Sr. Director Manufacturing, VIKING Norway and Greece.