Viking Orders Two Firm, Four Option Cruise Vessels from Fincantieri

Fincantieri and Viking signed contracts for the construction of two new cruise ships, which will build on the characteristics of previous ships already built in their Italian factories for this shipowner. The ships will be delivered in 2030. The value of the deal, subject to financing and other standard terms and conditions, has been defined as "large", or between 500 million and 1 billion euros.

Fincantieri and Viking have also reached an agreement for a further 4 ships under option with deliveries expected between 2031 and 2032.



The new units will be positioned in the small cruise ship segment, with a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, and will accommodate 998 passengers on board in 499 cabins.

The Fincantieri and Viking relationship dates to 2012 and Norwegian subsidiary Vard, and to date totals 22 ships built.