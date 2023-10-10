Viking Supply Ships Secures Contract Offshore Australia

Offshore anchor handling company Viking Supply Ships announced it has signed a contract for Far Senator (to be named Andreas Viking) for operations offshore Australia.

With operations performed by Go Offshore, the vessel will be operated under a time-charter with an unspecified international oil company.

The contract length for the fixed period is 412 days, with commencement during first quarter of 2024. In addition to the fixed period, the end user has the option to extend the time-charter 5 x 30 days.

The 87.4-meter-long Far Senator is a DP2 anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) built in 2013.

Design: UT 731 CD

Ice-class: Ice-C

Deck: 754

BHP: 24371

Bollard pull: 258 tonnes

Fiber capacity: 13,900m of 165mm diameter

Chain capacity: 8,500m of 76mm