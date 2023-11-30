Viking Vela Floated Out

Viking Vela, the first of a new series of cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, has been floated out at the shipyard in Ancona. The delivery is scheduled for late 2024.

The vessel will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. She will have a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, will be equipped with 499 cabins and will be able to accommodate 998 passengers on board.

Viking Vela will spend its inaugural season sailing voyages in the Mediterranean and in Northern Europe.

“Together with Fincantieri, we have built the world’s most elegant ocean vessels, and it is always a proud day when our newest ship meets water for the first time,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Our small, elegant ocean ships are ranked #1 by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. We are different than other lines because of all that we do, but Viking also stands apart for all that we do not do. No children. No casinos. No nickel and diming. We look forward to welcoming the Viking Vela to our award-winning fleet next year and introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration.”

Viking ships are built according to the latest navigation and safety regulations, are equipped with high-efficiency engines and systems that minimize the pollution of exhaust gases and meet the strictest environmental regulations.



