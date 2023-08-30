VIKING Wins Large Hellenic Coastguard Patrol Boat Order

VIKING Norsafe Life-saving Equipment HELLAS has secured orders from Greece’s Ministry of Shipping & Island Policy to deliver 31 patrol boats and three high-speed boats to the Hellenic Coast Guard. The orders, covered in three separate contracts with the VIKING Life-saving Equipment subsidiary, are part of an EU-backed Hellenic Coast Guard procurement program which was initiated four years ago.

Two of the contracts cover 31 boats based on VIKING Norsafe’s proven Munin S1200 hull form, with the design adapted to meet client requirements. All of them feature 2X inboard diesel engines to support service speeds of 35 knots and top speeds of 50 knots.

In the first, co-funded by the Operational Programme for Fisheries and the Sea, VIKING will supply 10 x 11.3m length, 12-person patrol boats. In the second, co-funded by the Internal Security Fund (ISF), VIKING will deliver 21 boats to uphold border controls; in this case, one boat is also being co-funded by the Ionian Islands Regional Operational Programme.

The third contract, also co-financed by ISF, covers the supply of three high-speed ‘Metis 750’ RHIBS, which will be loaded onboard Hellenic Coastguard vessels to provide rapid patrol and rescue capability. These 7.5m length, 5-person vessels will be equipped with twin outboard 200hp engines, to achieve service speeds of 35 knots and top speeds of 45 knots.

The contracts continue a run of several for VIKING Norsafe in support of Hellenic seaborne forces. An initial four Munin S1200 boats have recently been delivered to the Hellenic Army Special Forces, with three more to follow this summer as part of an extensive frame agreement. VIKING recently delivered eight ambulance boats to the Hellenic Coastguard and 11 VIKING Norsafe METIS RIBs to the Hellenic Navy.