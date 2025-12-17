Wärtsilä to Supply Engines For Two New Vessels for Brazilian Operator

Wärtsilä will supply the main engines for two new pusher tugs being built for Brazilian operator AMAGGI. The ships are under construction at the Beconal shipyard, located in Manaus, Brazil, and are designed with a focus on decarbonized operations. The engines will run on biodiesel, a capability that was a key factor in securing this contract. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in Q4 2025.

The ships will each operate with two Wärtsilä 20 engines, equipped with a Wärtsilä Data Collection Unit (WDCU). The engines are able to run on either diesel or biodiesel fuel with a total power output of 2,100kW. This will allow each ship to push as many as 20 barges, carrying a total of 32,000 tons of grain on the Amazon inland waterway system. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in August 2026.

\AMAGGI operates a river fleet comprising 212 barges and pusher vessels. Wärtsilä and AMAGGI share a longstanding partnership, having collaborated for more than 30 years to advance sustainable and efficient river transport solutions in Brazil.