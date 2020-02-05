Vinalines to Join Global Shipping Alliances

The Vietnam National Shipping Lines Corporation (Vinalines) has set sights on joining the global shipping alliances (GSA).



As part of this move, Vinalines will devise a number of measures to further promote growth of its three key sectors of seaport, shipping industry and maritime services.



According to Acting General Director of Vinalines Nguyen Canh Tinh, the firm will focus resources on these three decisive fields, which are expected to create breakthrough development for the corporation.



Vinalines will pay attention to improving its competitiveness through providing all-in-one logistics service to customers, and promoting application of information technology, especially in managing and operating seaports.



Tinh said in the strategy of developing sea transport after equitisation, Vinalines will conduct investment expansion and cooperate with container shipping firms between Vietnam and other countries in the world through transshipment and deep-water ports of Vinalines.



The firm is looking to join GSA to affirm itself as a container transshipment unit in the region, he stressed.



According to Tran Tuan Hai, head of the Development Strategy and Communication Department of Vinalines, maritime services is one of the core segments that bring great profits to the corporation.



The firm will cooperate with the Vietnam Logistics Business Association and other business associations to research and advise the Government to complete the legal framework for logistics management in Vietnam; boost cooperation and form joint ventures with member businesses and foreign partners in order to create a global shipping services supply network.



It will also develop added-value services for customers and multimodal logistics services, as well as expand its service network by building a wide network of agents in and outside the country to increase competitiveness.