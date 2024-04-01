Vineyard Offshore Hires Musiol as External Affairs Director

Offshore wind developer Vineyard Offshore announced that Rick Musiol, Jr. has joined the company as Director of External Affairs and Community Engagement. In this newly created position, Musiol will lead community engagement and corporate citizenship programs everywhere Vineyard Offshore has a presence.

“As Vineyard Offshore expands its work on the East and West Coasts, our top priority is to be an active and engaged member of the community,” said Christian Scorzoni, Chief External Affairs Officer for Vineyard Offshore. “With his extensive experience in the corporate, nonprofit, and government spheres, Rick Musiol will lead our efforts to form the local partnerships that are key to Vineyard Offshore’s success.”

“I’m so glad to join the team at Vineyard Offshore,” said Musiol. “Offshore wind is critically important to America’s clean energy future and Vineyard Offshore is the best in the business. More than any other company in the industry, Vineyard Offshore understands that community support is vital for offshore wind development. I look forward to working with the rest of the External Affairs team to nurture relationships of trust and collaboration in every community Vineyard Offshore is part of.”

Musiol was most recently Vice President of External Relations for the New England Aquarium, and before that Senior Vice President and Regional Director of Public Affairs, New England and New York, for Citizens Bank. Previously, he was Chief of Staff to the President of the Massachusetts State Senate.

Rick Musiol, Jr. holds an M.S. degree in Public Affairs from the University of Massachusetts Boston and a B.A. in Political Science from Stonehill College.