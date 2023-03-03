Virtual Marine Expands Representation in Australia and New Zealand

Canada-based marine simulation training firm Virtual Marine Technology Inc. announced it has signed a strategic market representation agreement with New Zealand's Global Marine Technical Services (GMTS), extending its in-country coverage to Australia and New Zealand. The deal includes representation for Virtual Marine’s products within New Zealand and Australia, as well as other areas in the Indo-Pacific region.

With a range of desktop to full mission motion systems, Virtual Marine specializes in the development of maritime safety training simulators

“We had the opportunity to work with Virtual Marine on a project here in New Zealand in 2022 and were impressed with both their technology and how their customers connect with it,” said Nik Roné Thullesen, director of GMTS, which supplies technology solutions to the marine, defence and superyacht sectors. “With our extensive experience in the maritime simulation space and our touch points in the maritime training market, we see this as a natural extension to the GMTS service offering. Virtual Marine’s install base continues to grow and we are happy to be part of their growth strategy in this part of the world.”

Virtual Marine’s vice president of sales, Clayton Burry, said, “We were impressed by the level of engagement GMTS brings to our market, both on the sales and technical service sides. They are becoming quite well known in our markets on their own accord, but we are well aligned to jointly benefit from expanding our reach for lifeboat, fast rescue boat and ice management simulation in the South Pacific region.

“By having Nik and his team actively working with us in New Zealand and Australia, we are also bringing to our existing and future customers the ability to have someone answer the phone in the local time zone, which can never be underestimated for both sales and in-service support.”