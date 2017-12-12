Vittoria Shipyard Launches New Tug for Algeria

Vittoria Shipyard has signaled its return to the Italian and international harbor and offshore tugs market with the launch of the new vessel C869, designed and constructed for the harbor authority in Skikda, Algeria.

Vittoria Shipyard – which specializes in designing and building military, paramilitary and commercial vessels –launched the vessel onto the Canal Bianco at its Adria facility. The newbuild will now undergo final works and sea trials ahead of its scheduled spring 2018 delivery.

The new vessel is designed for third-party towing and escort activities on the coast and in the harbors of the North African country.

Ordered by the Algerian Ministry of Transport in December 2016, for a total value of around €7 million ($8.2 million), the new vessel is designed to carry out towing and escort operations, both in harbor and coastal environments. The vessel has an overall length of 26 meters, beam of 10 meters and a draught of 3.8 meters for around 500 metric tons of full load displacement. The tug will have more than 30-tonns bollard pull capacity, will be able to work as an escort and is equipped with a pair of azimuth ASD thrusters driven by two medium speed diesel engines producing a total of over 3,300 horsepower. The unit has accommodation and services to house a seven-people crew and the construction is monitored and will be classified by the French Naval Register Bureau Veritas.

Luigi Duò, president and chairman of Vittoria Shipyard, said, “The launch of this ship formalizes our return to the harbor and offshore tugs market.”

“The ability to innovate and keep high the quality of our products,” Duò continued, “which is the product of R&D investment, has allowed us to return to the important tug market. With the launch of this vessel we want to earn a chance to become a reference manufacturer in this sector too.”

Over the years, Vittoria has specialized in building military and paramilitary vessels (especially patrol boats, interceptors, Search and Rescue [SAR] vessels and landing craft), work vessels (supporting harbor operations and offshore platforms) and passenger transport vessels. For the Adria-based yard, the C869, together with the vessel to be made for Russia, represents an historic consignment of ASD-type tugs (with azimuth thrusters).

“The Algerian commission recognized the capabilities of our company, which won the order by beating a very tough international competition, made of nine other yards from the international market, including the best-known producers of tugs,” Duò said. “That makes us especially proud and confident that other sector operators, especially the Italian ones who often go to foreign firms, will feel they can look at Vittoria as a favorable potential option.”