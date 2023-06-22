Marine Link
VLGC Lucky Gas Delivered to Al Seer Marine

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 22, 2023

(Photo: International Holding Company)

Al Seer Marine has taken delivery of its first very large gas carrier (VLGC) from South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The 84,300-cubic-meter-capacity Lucky Gas is employed on a 10-year charter with UAE-based BGN International DMCC.

The VLGC forms part of an AED 495 million transaction signed in 2021 by ABGC DMCC, the joint venture between Al Seer Marine and BGN International.

Al Seer Marine, a unit of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company, is in the midst of a fleet expansion program, with newbuilds on order across several segments and ambitions to close $10 billion worth of maritime deals in the next 10 years.

