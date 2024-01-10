Volvo Penta Unveils Its IPS Professional Platform

Volvo Penta has unveiled IPS Professional Platform, its new propulsion offering for superyachts and commercial marine vessels, slated for commercial availability from 2025.

Volvo Penta said the new fully integrated helm-to-propeller solution builds on its proven Inboard Performance System (IPS) and Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) technology with enhancements for larger vessels.

The flexible platform enables a vessel to have up to eight power sources, and includes matched software, services and support, all integrated via the company’s proprietary EVC technology. Installed as a twin, triple or quad, the system enables each vessel to have four to eight power sources – from combustion engines running on renewable fuels such as HVO or renewable diesel to fully electric or hybrid solutions. Vessels can therefore be designed for today’s internal combustion engines (ICE) technology with the ability to more easily upgrade with hybrid and electric options in the future without the need to completely redesign or scrap a vessel.

In addition, a new smart Eco Mode feature automatically starts/stops individual engines based on the power needed for a given situation, optimizing fuel consumption and engine running hours. Other intelligent technology features include Volvo Penta Assisted Docking, Dynamic Positioning and a professional-level Glass Cockpit helm display on some models to ease manual operation and semi-automated features for every level of operator. Beyond the bridge, this system also offers remote diagnostics and improves maintenance.

According to Volvo Penta, the IPS driveline and Eco Mode ensure new levels of efficiency. With the complete system, users can expect up to 30% total fuel savings and emissions, the manufacturer said.

“Our aim has long been the relentless pursuit of innovation. We are absolutely focused on delivering sustainable solutions that create an exceptional experience for our customers. Building on the success of the legendary Volvo Penta IPS system, this new Professional Platform will also provide new options for energy efficiency and aid in efforts to achieve decarbonization at sea in marine industries,” said Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta Marine. “We see this as a major step towards decarbonization in superyachts and commercial vessels between 25-55 meters.”