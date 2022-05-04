Vopak, Gasunie Team Up to Build Hydrogen Import Infrastructure in Dutch, German Ports

Vopak, a Dutch natural gas infrastructure and transportation company operating in the Netherlands and Germany, has teamed up with the tank storage firm Gasunie to jointly develop future terminal infrastructure projects for hydrogen import into Northwest Europe via Dutch and German ports.

The two companies have collaborated in the Gate LNG terminal in the Port of Rotterdam that came into operation in 2011.

"Alongside domestic production of hydrogen, large-scale import of green hydrogen will become essential for reaching the European Green Deal and the Fit for 55 targets. Import initiatives are developing rapidly: the first import streams to Germany and the Netherlands are expected by 2025. Global supply chains and logistics infrastructure need to be developed and operated to facilitate the import of green hydrogen required for the energy and feedstock transition," Gasunie said.

The cooperation agreement includes import projects for hydrogen through green ammonia, liquid organic hydrogen carriers, and liquid hydrogen technologies.

"To safely and reliably handle products like hydrogen and ammonia, high-quality infrastructure and operations are needed. Vopak and Gasunie will focus on developing import infrastructure related to storage that enables further distribution of hydrogen to end users (e.g. by means of pipeline, vessels, road and rail) and contributes to the security of supply in Northwest Europe. Both parties have a long track record in developing infrastructure and safely storing and handling these types of products," the companies said.

Open access

Gasunie and Vopak said they would focus on the development as well as safe and reliable operation of open access infrastructure. Open access logistics infrastructure that is available to all market parties is most effective, both from a cost and environmental footprint perspective. It can further accelerate the import and use of green energy to a wide range of end markets, the companies aid.

Ulco Vermeulen, Director Business Development Gasunie said: “With this agreement, Vopak and Gasunie continue their many years of successful co-operation. Hydrogen is an essential component of the sustainable energy mix of the future.

"Our joint goal is to enable the international hydrogen value chain by providing the necessary import infrastructure. As a renewable energy infrastructure company, we already function as a linking pin for the energy transition in various public-private partnerships in the Netherlands. With this agreement, Vopak and Gasunie can play a role in the transport, storage and import as part of the international hydrogen value chain.”