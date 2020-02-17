Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

JISCO Marine and Vroon Offshore Services Singapore have signed a two-year extension agreement for the management of the Accommodation Work Boat (AWB) Nautical Aisya.

This renewal will extend the JISCO and VOS Singapore cooperation until at least the end of February 2022, Vroon said Monday.

The extension follows a recent contract award to Jisco marine by Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) for AWB Nautical Aisya.

The new charter started on February 1, 2020. The vessel, which has provided DP2 (Dynamic Positioning) role for BSP, will now widen its work scope to include helicopter operations, Vroon said.