Waals, Bogaert Join MARIN Board

The Supervisory Board of the Maritime Research Institute of the Netherlands (MARIN) has appointed Olaf Waals and Hannes Bogaert as the new Board of Directors of the institute as of January 1, 2025.

Waals, currently manager of the Offshore department, will take up the position of President on that date. Bogaert, currently manager of the Performance at Sea department, will then take up the position of Vice President. Together, they will take over from Bas Buchner, MARIN’s current President.

Earlier this year, Bas Buchner indicated that he wanted to step down as President and that after 14 years it was time for others to take over the leadership of MARIN.