Sterling Global Marine Acquires Geoff Waddington & Partners

Sterling Global Marine, a leading surveyor of private and commercial vessels, has announced it has acquired the renowned marine surveying company, Geoff Waddington & Partners.

This move sees Sterling Global Marine become one of the fastest growing independent marine surveyors in the UK, allowing the company to significantly upscale its business across both the leisure and commercial industry sectors.

Sterling Global Marine has experienced rapid growth and success worldwide since its creation in 2015. Spearheaded by director and experienced marine surveyor, Lee Warltier, the company specialises in all disciplines of marine surveying, including new build project management, coding and MCA compliance , draft and bunkers surveys and project cargo.

Geoff Waddington, former Managing Director and Chairman, commented: “Following my retirement from Geoff Waddington & Partners and having worked alongside Lee previously, we are confident that Sterling Global Marine is the perfect fit for our customers moving forward. I can say with certainty that their company will provide a high level of expertise and excellent service and we hope that that our present customers and colleagues in the marine industry continue to use the team in the future.”

Lee Warltier, Director of Sterling Global Marine, added: “Over the past three years we have worked on expanding the company and welcomed a number of surveyors to our team – each with specific areas of expertise. This has allowed us to diversify in the industry and keep a very high level of professionalism in all that we do. Geoff Waddington & Partners is a renowned marine surveying company with a strong reputation, particularly in the areas of yacht shipping and cargo surveys. We have a great deal of respect for Geoff Waddington and hope that he can also work with us on occasion in the future.”