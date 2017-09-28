Marine Link
Thursday, September 28, 2017

Trump Waives Jones Act for Puerto Rico Relief

September 28, 2017

Photo by Jose Ahiram Diaz-Ramos / Puerto Rico National Guard

Photo by Jose Ahiram Diaz-Ramos / Puerto Rico National Guard

President Trump has waived shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico on Thursday at request of the island's governor Ricardo Rosselló and after an outcry from Congress about the scarcity of fuel, food and emergency supplies following Hurricane Maria.

"At @ricardorossello request, @POTUS has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted this morning.

The Jones Act – which limits shipping between U.S. ports exclusively to U.S. flagged vessels – has been waived occasionally in order to allow the use of less costly, tax free or more readily available foreign-flagged vessels in the wake of major storms, such as in the case of recent hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

The Trump administration had said earlier this week that there was no need to waive the Jones Act to Puerto Rico, because it would do nothing to address the island’s main impediment to shipping, damaged ports.

On Wednesday, Trump suggested again that he would not waive the restriction. “We have a lot of shippers and … a lot of people who work in the shipping industry that don’t want the Jones Act lifted. And we have a lot of ships out there right now,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News