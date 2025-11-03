Wallem Group Celebrates a Century Headquartered in Hong Kong

Wallem Group, a leading global maritime partner, is celebrating the centenary of moving its headquarters to Hong Kong.

The celebrations will be marked by a special event on November 12, 2025 in the presence of Guest of Honour Hong Kong Finance Secretary, commemorating 100 years since the relocation—22 years after Norwegian shipbroker and agent Haakon Wallem formed Wallem & Co. in 1903.

By 1925, Haakon had earned the nickname "Typhoon Wallem," reflecting his energy and business acumen and his deployment of both to support Chinese shipowners.

In the 100 years since, shipping has been buffeted by wars, piracy, economic crises, terrorism, environmental and safety emergencies, and adapted to new regulatory agendas, digital revolutions, and a global pandemic.

Hong Kong has remained Wallem’s home throughout, during a century of radically changing trade patterns, containerization and globalization.

Since 2006, Wallem has been owned by Tom Steckmest, great grandson of Haakon Wallem, and Nigel Hill, the current Chairman. Both emphasize that their goal was and is to develop the best ship management.

Further celebrating its maritime heritage, Wallem has published an updated edition of Typhoon Wallem, the history first released in 2003 to commemorate 100 years since the company’s foundation. Anthony Hardy’s original text has been combined with new chapters from maritime historian, Stephanie Zarach, detailing the challenges and changes that have occurred since.