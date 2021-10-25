Marine Link
Monday, October 25, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Wallem Group Makes Interim CEO Pick Permanent

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 25, 2021

John-Kaare Aune has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at Wallem Group after a successful term as Interim CEO. Photo courtesy Wallem Group

John-Kaare Aune has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at Wallem Group after a successful term as Interim CEO. Photo courtesy Wallem Group

John-Kaare Aune has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at Wallem Group, effective October 1, 2021, after a successful term as Interim CEO.

He joined Wallem in 2019 as Managing Director, Shipmanagement, andtook over as Group CEO on an interim basis in January 2021 following the resignation of Frank Coles.

Before joining Wallem, he worked as Regional Director – Asia Pacific at the Cayman Registry, playing a key role in the growth of its global commercial activities. He had previously worked at the Norwegian Maritime Directorate. He is a naval architect and holds a degree from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Emerging Opportunities and Challenges of the US Offshore Wind Market
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News