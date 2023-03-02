WALLENIUS SOL Names Karle COO

Swedish RoRo shipping company WALLENIUS SOL announced it has appointed Henrik Karle as chief operating officer (COO).

with more than 20 years of experience and an extensive track record from the shipping industry, Karle has from 1 March 2023 taken a position on the WALLENIUS SOL management team. He comes from a role as technical manager at the marine insurance company The Swedish Club, and before that he held the position as managing director at AdMare Ship Management. He has also spent a large part of his career at sea.

“Henrik is a welcome addition to our organization, and an important piece of the puzzle for our continued growth journey,” said Ragnar Johansson, Managing director of WALLENIUS SOL.

As COO, Karle will be responsible for leading the operational business and ensuring that the shipping company continues to deliver innovative and sustainable services to its customers.

“It feels exciting to be part of such a young, innovative and expansive shipping company as WALLENIUS SOL,” Karle said. “Futhermore, being able to represent a shipowner with this high level of environmental thinking and state-of-the-art vessels are ingredients that appeal to me.”

In addition, WALLENIUS SOL announced Jonas Wåhlin, former general manager, took up a new position as chief commercial officer (CCO).



