Wallenius Wilhelmsen Bags $140M Multi-Year Shipping Contract

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed a three-year shipping contract with one of the world’s leading construction and mining equipment manufacturers.

The contract is estimated to have a value of approximately $140 million based on expected volumes over the three-year period.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is seen as a key long-term partner, and the renewed agreement started in May, 2025, with amended rates in line with current market levels.

The customer’s agreements include direct support for Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s decarbonization initiatives with a new BAF scheme accommodating the expected evolution of our fuel mix for the future.

“Continuing our positive start to 2025, the significant multi-year contract further strengthens our long-standing partnerships in the high and heavy segment, extending predictability for both the customer and Wallenius Wilhelmsen,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.