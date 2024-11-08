Wallenius Wilhelmsen Exercises Options for Two Additional Shaper Class PCTCs

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the world’s largest RoRo vessel operator, has ordered two additional 11,700 CEU Shaper class pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) from China Merchants Jingling Shipyard in China.

The two declared options are part of the four previously announced outstanding options. Delivery is expected in the first half of 2028.

As part of the agreement, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will continue to hold options for two more vessels declarable by the second half of 2025.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen also intends to upsize two additional vessels from 9,300CEU to 11,700 CEU, bringing the total of upsized Shaper vessels to eight.

“Exercising our options and upsizing further Shaper class vessels fit seamlessly with Wallenius Wilhelmsen's net-zero ambition. The vessels are prepared for net-zero and future fuels from day one and will reduce fuel consumption and emissions considerably.

“With our sight set on a net-zero future for shipping, upsizing and expanding our Shaper class is a step in the right direction toward that goal,” said Xavier Leroi EVP & COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Following the announcement, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will have a total of 14 Shaper class vessels on order - eight of which are 11,700 CEU and six 9,300 CEU vessels.