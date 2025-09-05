Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks Logistics Contract in Australia

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured a logistics contract in Australia with a large automotive manufacturer expected to generate revenues of over $100 million.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen will deliver vehicle processing services for the automotive company in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

The contract duration is for three years, with one year option. The agreement is expected to generate revenues in excess of $100 million over the period under the assumption that the one-year mutual option is declared.

“We are happy to sign this contract and look forward to providing our customer greater control over their wider logistics value chain. We look forward to the collaboration and expanding our footprint in Oceania,” said Pia Synnerman, CCO at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.