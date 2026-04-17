Europe Can Help Clear Mines in Strait of Hormuz, France Says

European countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands and France have mine clearance capacity which could help secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin told French TV station TF1 on Friday.

"There are capabilities to provide fully supported escort services – that is to say, in no way offensive, of course – for ships to ensure safe passage through the strait; that is what will be debated today in Paris," she added.

France and Britain are set to chair on Friday a meeting of around 40 countries aimed at signalling to the United States that some of its closest allies are ready to play a role in restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait typically carries about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows, once conditions allow.





(Reuters - Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Alessandro Parodi)