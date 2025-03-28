Marine Link
Saturday, March 29, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks $380M Contract Renewal with European Client

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 28, 2025

(Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

(Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the world’s largest RoRo vessel operator, has renewed a shipping contract with a European based automotive manufacturer, lasting five years.

The contract has an estimated value of $380 million over the contract period.

The new five-year contract lasts starts on April 1, 2025, with the rates are in line with current market levels, according to the company.

"We are pleased to announce this multi-year agreement with a long-term customer strengthening our existing partnership.

“This demonstrates their commitment to securing long-term ocean capacity and enables us to deliver best-in-class service helping our customer reach their ambitions,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

TEST RIDE: Rock Steady - The Artemis EF-12 Escape

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week