Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks $380M Contract Renewal with European Client

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the world’s largest RoRo vessel operator, has renewed a shipping contract with a European based automotive manufacturer, lasting five years.

The contract has an estimated value of $380 million over the contract period.

The new five-year contract lasts starts on April 1, 2025, with the rates are in line with current market levels, according to the company.

"We are pleased to announce this multi-year agreement with a long-term customer strengthening our existing partnership.

“This demonstrates their commitment to securing long-term ocean capacity and enables us to deliver best-in-class service helping our customer reach their ambitions,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.