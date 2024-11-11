Wallenius Wilhelmsen Lands $580M Multi-Year Shipping Contract

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed a multi-year shipping contract with an undisclosed automotive manufacturer worth $580 million.

The new contract has a duration of three years and three months with commencement on January 1, 2025.

The contract has an estimated value of $580 million in total over the contract period, with rates in line with current market levels.

“We are pleased to announce this multi-year agreement with a long-term customer strengthening our existing partnerships. This demonstrates their commitment to securing long-term ocean capacity and enables us to deliver a best-in-class service helping our customer reach their ambitions,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.