Wallenius Wilhelmsen Nets $100M for Logistics Contract Renewal

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the world’s largest RoRo vessel operator, has renewed logistics contract with one of its long-standing strategic automotive OEM customers.

The revenues are estimated to be around $100 million over the contract period of three years.

As part of the contract, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will continue to deliver factory vehicle processing services, including end-of-line service, accessory installation, rail loading, and yard management.

“We are pleased to renew our contract for three new years with a long-term partner. This solidifies our partnership that has been built over several years of collaboration. We look forward to further fostering the customer relationship,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.