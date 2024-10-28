Wallenius Wilhelmsen Nets $766M Multi-Year Shipping and Logistics Deal

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the world’s largest RoRo vessel operator, has signed a five-year agreement with an agriculture, forestry and roadbuilding equipment manufacturer to provide its shipping and logistics services.

The agreement with an unnamed Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s client is valued at approximately $766 million in total, based on expected volumes over the five-year period.

Rates are in line with current market levels and the agreement includes a partnership on decarbonization, whereby the customer agrees to pay for the phase-in of green and renewable fuels, according to Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The agreement is subject to final documentation.

“Strengthening our long-term partnership with a key high and heavy customer, the agreement reflects the customer’s need to secure predictable long-term ocean capacity and commitment to decarbonizing their supply chain.

“This renewed agreement complements the existing logistics and digital supply chain scope we currently provide them globally, including our integrated service offering, whereby we manage product and information flows along the entire outbound supply chain, from their factories to ports in destination regions,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.