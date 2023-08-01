Wartsila's Methanol-fueled Engines for CMA CGM Container Ships

Finland-based marine technology and equipment supplier Wärtsilä will supply methanol-fueled auxiliary engines for the French shipping company CMA CGM.

The engines have been ordered for six 15,000 TEU container vessels that are being built at the Dalian Shipbuilding yard in China.

The six container vessels will be the first CMA CGM vessels ordered to operate on methanol fuel.

The choice of methanol is said to be central to the CMA CGM's current decarbonization ambitions; as operating an engine on methanol produces fewer pollutants than diesel and can be produced from sustainable, renewable-based energy sources.

“Our goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. By fitting our future fleet with methanol systems, we will be making a serious contribution towards achieving this target. For this reason, we require the experience and technological leadership that Wärtsilä provides in the development of reliable engines capable of operating with new, sustainable marine fuels,” said Xavier Leclercq, Vice-President of CMA SHIPS.

For each of the vessels, the full Wärtsilä scope includes three six-cylinder and one seven-cylinder Wärtsilä 32M engines fitted with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery beginning in late 2024.